Houses for sale in Ramon Santana, Dominican Republic

3 bedroom house in Batey El Soco, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom house
Batey El Soco, Dominican Republic
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 457 m²
Floor 2/2
This stunning new construction home is located in the heart of Playa Nueva Romana, just step…
$949,000
Villa 4 bedrooms in Batey El Soco, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 bedrooms
Batey El Soco, Dominican Republic
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 800 m²
Floor 2/2
Incredible villa right on the beach, and in the golf course. Community is gated, health care…
$2,30M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Batey El Soco, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 bedrooms
Batey El Soco, Dominican Republic
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 900 m²
Floor 2/2
Incredible villa right on the beach, and in the golf course. Community is gated, health care…
$2,30M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Batey El Soco, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 bedrooms
Batey El Soco, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
Floor 1/2
Located in the most exclusive area of Playa Nueva Romana, a private community that serves th…
$600,000
Properties features in Ramon Santana, Dominican Republic

