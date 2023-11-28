Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Dominican Republic
  3. Residential
  4. Ramon Santana
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Ramon Santana, Dominican Republic

Apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
1 room apartment with balcony, with gazebo, with kitchen in Batey El Soco, Dominican Republic
1 room apartment with balcony, with gazebo, with kitchen
Batey El Soco, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
€112,639
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
1 room apartment with gazebo, with washer, with kitchen in Batey El Soco, Dominican Republic
1 room apartment with gazebo, with washer, with kitchen
Batey El Soco, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
€177,948
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español

Properties features in Ramon Santana, Dominican Republic

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir