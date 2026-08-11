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Residential properties for sale in Ramon Santana, Dominican Republic

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3 properties total found
Villa in Ramon Santana, Dominican Republic
Villa
Ramon Santana, Dominican Republic
$995,000
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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Apartment in Ramon Santana, Dominican Republic
Apartment
Ramon Santana, Dominican Republic
$255,000
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
House in Batey El Soco, Dominican Republic
House
Batey El Soco, Dominican Republic
Experience the ultimate in luxury living in La Romana, Dominican Republic. This stunning new…
$670,000
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
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Properties features in Ramon Santana, Dominican Republic

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