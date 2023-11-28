Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Ramon Santana, Dominican Republic

1 room apartment with balcony, with gazebo, with kitchen in Batey El Soco, Dominican Republic
1 room apartment with balcony, with gazebo, with kitchen
Batey El Soco, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
€112,639
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
Villa 3 room villa with kitchen, with beach, with patio in Batey El Soco, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 room villa with kitchen, with beach, with patio
Batey El Soco, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 2 262 m²
€238,405
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
1 room apartment with gazebo, with washer, with kitchen in Batey El Soco, Dominican Republic
1 room apartment with gazebo, with washer, with kitchen
Batey El Soco, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
€177,948
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
Villa 4 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Batey El Soco, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Batey El Soco, Dominican Republic
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 900 m²
Floor 2/2
Incredible villa right on the beach, and in the golf course. Community is gated, health care…
€2,10M
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
Villa 4 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Batey El Soco, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Batey El Soco, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
Floor 1/2
Located in the most exclusive area of Playa Nueva Romana, a private community that serves th…
€547,534
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español

