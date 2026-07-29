Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Dominican Republic
  3. Puerto Plata
  4. Short-term rental
  5. Villa

Short-term rental villas in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic

;
Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
4 bedroom Villa in Sosua, Dominican Republic
4 bedroom Villa
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Villa Maji | Luxury Caribbean Villa for Rent Sea Horse Ranch • Cabarete • Dominican Republic…
$1,100
per night
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic

with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Realting.com
Go