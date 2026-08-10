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Short-term rental villas with garage in Maria Trinidad Sanchez, Dominican Republic

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1 property total found
2 bedroom Villa in Cabrera, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom Villa
Cabrera, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
El Castillo Tropical is a comfortable accommodation option located in Cabrera, on the north…
$150
per night
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Properties features in Maria Trinidad Sanchez, Dominican Republic

with Garden
with Swimming pool
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