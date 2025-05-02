Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Villas for Sale in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic

3 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 bedrooms
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 061 m²
Floor 1/2
Experience the ultimate in luxury living in this stunning 5-bedroom villa in Las Terrenas, S…
$3,30M
Villa 13 bedrooms in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Villa 13 bedrooms
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 16
Bedrooms 13
Bathrooms count 16
Area 2 000 m²
Floor 1/2
Experience the ultimate in luxury living in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic. This stunning …
$6,90M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Villa 6 bedrooms
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 300 m²
Floor 2/2
Experience the ultimate in luxury living in this stunning 6 bedroom, 6.5 bathroom villa in L…
$9,80M
