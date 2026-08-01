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Villas near golf course for sale in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic

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1 property total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 bedrooms
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 127 m²
Number of floors 1
⛳ Contemporary Luxury Villa - Golf & Beach in Playa Ballenas, Las TerrenasBuilt in 2023, thi…
$1,60M
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