Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Dominican Republic
  3. Las Terrenas
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic

villas
13
House Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom house
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 380 m²
Floor 1/3
Amazing ocean view villa in gated comminuty in Las terrenas, where you have some of the most…
$650,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Villa 11 bedrooms in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Villa 11 bedrooms
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 14
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 11
Area 950 m²
Floor 1/3
Surely one of the most beautiful villas Las Terrenas. 9 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, living sp…
$3,10M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Villa 6 bedrooms in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Villa 6 bedrooms
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 700 m²
Floor 3/3
The house is on the top of a hill inside a gated community. 700 m2 of construction, 2000 m2 …
$1,30M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom house in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom house
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
House of solid construction in block has a wide gallery, gate with vehicle access, car stora…
$155,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom house in El Portillo, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom house
El Portillo, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
Floor 2/2
Residence gated, with innovative and avant-garde architecture within an exclusive area, prem…
$299,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go