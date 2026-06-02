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Houses with garden for sale in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic

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3 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 bedrooms
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
🌊 Unique Indonesian-Inspired Sea-View Estate with Multiple Villas & Pool – Cosón, Las Terren…
$650,000
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 bedrooms
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
🌴 Brand-New Luxury Villa with 10x4m Pool – Playa Bonita, Las Terrenas Price: USD 450,000 …
$450,000
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 bedrooms
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
🌊 Sea-View Estate with Expansion Potential on 8,000 m² Tropical Land – Las Terrenas Price…
$499,000
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