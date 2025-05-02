Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Apartments for sale in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic

15 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in El Portillo, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
El Portillo, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
Located in the center of PLAYA PORTILLO. Enjoy the white sands of the area and the wide vari…
$329,000
3 bedroom apartment in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 261 m²
Floor 1/3
A combination of luxury and ecology, This beach development puts the treasures of the local …
$950,000
3 bedroom apartment in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 208 m²
Floor 2/3
A combination of luxury and ecology, This beach development puts the treasures of the local …
$975,000
1 bedroom apartment in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Floor 1/2
Come and discover this apartment in a tropical garden. It is located on the 1st floor of a …
$140,000
2 bedroom apartment in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Floor 3/3
2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living area with kitchen, rooftop, very luxurious, very good for airbnb
$295,000
3 bedroom apartment in El Portillo, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
El Portillo, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 192 m²
Floor 3/3
Incredible design and concept of a townhouse that has 3 levels, where you potentially could …
$500,000
2 bedroom apartment in El Portillo, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
El Portillo, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Harmony portillo is located in the pearl of the province of samana, the terrenas. Where the …
$245,000
2 bedroom apartment in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Come and discover this very nice apartment in a small luxury residence. Located on the edge…
$220,000
2 bedroom apartment in El Portillo, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
El Portillo, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Luxury apartment in Las Terrenas Fully furnished250 ​​m2 130 meters of garden 120 meters of …
$297,000
3 bedroom apartment in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Floor 3/3
A combination of luxury and ecology, This beach development puts the treasures of the local …
$1,30M
2 bedroom apartment in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
El Portillo, Las Terrenas, first line beach apartment project, in its second stage.With pric…
$343,000
2 bedroom apartment in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Floor 3/3
A combination of luxury and ecology, This beach development puts the treasures of the local …
$490,000
Apartment in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Apartment
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Area 131 m²
A site that combines incomparable beaches with greenmountains populated with tropical vegeta…
$330,755
2 bedroom apartment in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 199 m²
Floor 2/3
A combination of luxury and ecology, This beach development puts the treasures of the local …
$519,000
1 bedroom apartment in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Threats: 1, 2 or 3 bedrooms1 or 2 bathroomsLiving-dining roomModular kitchenLarge terraceBea…
$105,000
