Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic

3 bedroom apartment in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 261 m²
Floor 1/3
A combination of luxury and ecology, This beach development puts the treasures of the local …
$950,000
3 bedroom apartment in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 208 m²
Floor 2/3
A combination of luxury and ecology, This beach development puts the treasures of the local …
$975,000
3 bedroom apartment in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Floor 3/3
A combination of luxury and ecology, This beach development puts the treasures of the local …
$1,30M
2 bedroom apartment in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Floor 3/3
A combination of luxury and ecology, This beach development puts the treasures of the local …
$490,000
2 bedroom apartment in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 199 m²
Floor 2/3
A combination of luxury and ecology, This beach development puts the treasures of the local …
$519,000
