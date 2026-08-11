Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Dominican Republic
  3. Las Palomas
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Las Palomas, Dominican Republic

;
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Licey al Medio, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Licey al Medio, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
AltoBello Residences – Santiago, Dominican Republic Altobello Residences is a gated resident…
$151,100
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go