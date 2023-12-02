Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Dominican Republic
  3. Land
  4. Hato Mayor

Lands for sale in Hato Mayor, Dominican Republic

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Villa Verde, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Villa Verde, Dominican Republic
Bring the next resort to new resort destination of the East of The Dominican Republic: Miche…
€111,62M
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
Plot of land in Villa Verde, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Villa Verde, Dominican Republic
Over 7.4 millions m2, with everything to handle a marina, Miches, where the hotels start to …
€111,62M
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir