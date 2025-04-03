Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Apartments for sale in Hato Mayor, Dominican Republic

2 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Guayacanes, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Guayacanes, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Majestic tower of 27 levels of apartments and penthouses located on the first line of the be…
$311,550
3 bedroom apartment in Juan Dolio, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Juan Dolio, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 272 m²
Floor 3/3
Experience the ultimate in luxury living in Guayacanes, Dominican Republic. This stunning 3 …
$349,000
Properties features in Hato Mayor, Dominican Republic

Cheap
Luxury
