Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Dominican Republic
  3. Residential
  4. Hato Mayor
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Hato Mayor, Dominican Republic

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Juan Dolio, Dominican Republic
3 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Juan Dolio, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 272 m²
Floor 3/3
3 bedrooms penthouse, 3 and a half bathrooms, service room, 2 huge terraces overlooking the …
€320,402
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English

Properties features in Hato Mayor, Dominican Republic

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir