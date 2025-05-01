Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Villas for sale in Friusa, Dominican Republic

2 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Friusa, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 bedrooms
Friusa, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 700 m²
Floor 2/3
Nice villa, 4 bedrooms, big yard, private beach, access to Punta Cana resort amenitie3s, suc…
$1,20M
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 124 m²
Floor 2/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$212,000
