  1. Realting.com
  2. Dominican Republic
  3. Friusa
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for sale in Friusa, Dominican Republic

3
12 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Friusa, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom house
Friusa, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/1
Affordable 3-bedroom, one floor house, in the sunny Punta Cana. Come enjoying your beach and…
$139,900
3 bedroom house in Friusa, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom house
Friusa, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 1/1
Affordable 3-bedrooms private home in gated community, 3rd room on second floor, in the sunn…
$169,900
2 bedroom house in Friusa, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom house
Friusa, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/1
2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living and dining area, community pool, ready to move in. 15 minute…
$99,900
2 bedroom house in Friusa, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom house
Friusa, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
Affordable 2-bedroom, one floor house, in the sunny Punta Cana. Come enjoying your beach and…
$139,900
4 bedroom house in Friusa, Dominican Republic
4 bedroom house
Friusa, Dominican Republic
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Floor 1/1
Beautiful 4 bedroom house with everything you need for a comfortable and luxurious life in a…
$430,000
3 bedroom house in Friusa, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom house
Friusa, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
Floor 1/1
Affordable 3-bedrooms private home in gated community, 2 floors, in the sunny Punta Cana. Co…
$195,000
2 bedroom house in Friusa, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom house
Friusa, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/1
2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living and dining area, community pool, ready to move in. 15 minute…
$110,000
Villa 4 bedrooms in Friusa, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 bedrooms
Friusa, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 700 m²
Floor 2/3
Nice villa, 4 bedrooms, big yard, private beach, access to Punta Cana resort amenitie3s, suc…
$1,20M
2 bedroom house in Friusa, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom house
Friusa, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/1
Affordable 3-bedroom, one floor house, in the sunny Punta Cana. Come enjoying your beach and…
$139,900
3 bedroom house in Friusa, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom house
Friusa, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 1/1
Affordable 3-bedrooms private home in gated community, 3rd room on second floor, in the sunn…
$169,900
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 124 m²
Floor 2/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$212,000
2 bedroom house in Friusa, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom house
Friusa, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 113 m²
Floor 1/1
Affordable 2-bedroom, 2 floors townhouse, in the sunny Punta Cana. Come enjoying your beach …
$149,900
