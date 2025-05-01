Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Dominican Republic
  3. Friusa
  4. Commercial
  5. Office

Offices for Sale in Friusa, Dominican Republic

Office Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Office 1 223 m² in Friusa, Dominican Republic
Office 1 223 m²
Friusa, Dominican Republic
Area 1 223 m²
Floor 3/3
The building has 20 apartments 6 with two bedrooms and 14 with one bedroom with their bathro…
$1,30M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go