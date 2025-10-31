Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Dominican Republic
  3. Boca Chica
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Boca Chica, Dominican Republic

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Boca Chica, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Boca Chica, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Ready-to-Move-In Apartments for Sale – Coral Cliffs, Juan Dolio Located in the most privileg…
$176,200
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Boca Chica, Dominican Republic

with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go