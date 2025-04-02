Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Dominican Republic
  3. 11112
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in 11112, Dominican Republic

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Commercial property 1 000 m² in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Commercial property 1 000 m²
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Area 1 000 m²
Floor 2/2
11 apartments of 1 and 2 bedrooms, with private pool, with private beach access, about 10 mi…
$1,10M
Office 1 785 m² in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
Office 1 785 m²
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
Area 1 785 m²
Floor 7/7
7-LEVEL BUILDING FOR SALE in Gazcue, downtown Santo Domingo D.N. (IDEAL FOR OFFICES, HOUSING…
$3,00M
Office 1 223 m² in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Office 1 223 m²
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Area 1 223 m²
Floor 3/3
The building has 20 apartments 6 with two bedrooms and 14 with one bedroom with their bathro…
$1,30M
Hotel 2 250 m² in Bayahibe, Dominican Republic
Hotel 2 250 m²
Bayahibe, Dominican Republic
Area 2 250 m²
Floor 6/6
26 rooms | 7 ApartmentsFIRST LEVELLobby - 1 Luggage LockerSurveillance cameras in common are…
$4,00M
Manufacture 4 340 000 m² in Gaspar Hernandez, Dominican Republic
Manufacture 4 340 000 m²
Gaspar Hernandez, Dominican Republic
Area 4 340 000 m²
Floor 1/1
The largest cocoa export business in the Dominican Republic is for sale looking for internat…
$18,00M
Restaurant 4 000 m² in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Restaurant 4 000 m²
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Area 4 000 m²
Floor 2/1
Once in a lifetime opportunity. Commercial Plaza in full operation, with a huge supermarket …
$11,00M
Commercial property 30 000 m² in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Commercial property 30 000 m²
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Area 30 000 m²
Floor 1/2
betwenn el portillo and el limon we have a airport for sale inactive with a surface of 30000…
$15,00M
Hotel 1 900 m² in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Hotel 1 900 m²
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Area 1 900 m²
Floor 2/2
12 Suite hotel for sale on beach area, new building only 3 years old cozzy place with restau…
$1,50M
Restaurant 2 000 m² in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Restaurant 2 000 m²
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Area 2 000 m²
Floor 3/3
12 apartments of 125 m2, three bedrooms, master with bathroom and walking closet, large room…
$2,20M
Restaurant 196 m² in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Restaurant 196 m²
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Area 196 m²
Floor 1/1
Commercial property for sale in Los Corales. This is a rare opportunity to own a piece of pr…
$429,000
