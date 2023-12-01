Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in 11112, Dominican Republic

2 properties total found
3 room apartment in good condition, with dish washer, with вид на море in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
3 room apartment in good condition, with dish washer, with вид на море
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Floor 9/16
9th floor beautiful ocean and park view apartment Large balcony, wigth an incredible view of…
€522,857
5 room apartment in good condition, with dish washer, with вид на море in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
5 room apartment in good condition, with dish washer, with вид на море
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 638 m²
Floor 16/17
Brand new 5 bedrooms penthouse, huge living room overlooking the ocean, huge balcony dominat…
€1,42M
