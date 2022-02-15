Zera Homes
Our company «Zera Homes» - occupies one of the leading positions in the real estate market of the city of Alanya, it's a licensed real estate agency, as well as a construction company on the Mediterranean coast since 2010.
Most of all, our company boasts a very extensive and relevant database of various real estate properties in Turkey.
Our Goal
Long-term and mutually beneficial relations with the customers, satisfying the wishes of our customers' requests, maintaining the reputation of a reliable, solid and dynamically developing Company, the desire to take a leading position in the real estate market.
Our main task is to satisfy our customers requirements.
«Zera Homes» provides services in the following areas: assistance with the purchase and sale of real estate, preparation of all necessary documents, as well as accompany our customers at all stages of the purchase. Our experienced staff will assist you in getting a mortgage on the most favorable terms, to insure the property. In addition, our company provides the following range of services: preparation of the necessary documents for obtaining subscriptions for electricity and water, assistance with the purchase of furniture and household appliances, airport transfer, car rental, repair and restoration of apartments, villas, shops, apartment cleaning and much more .