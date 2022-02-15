  1. Realting.com
  2. Developers
  3. Zera Homes

Zera Homes

Turkey, Kestel Mahallesi Isa KUCULMEZ Cad. No:52 / A-B ALANYA / ANTALYA 07450
Share using:
QR
Zera Homes
Write to us
Write to us
Company Type
Company Type
Developer
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2012
Языки общения
Languages
English
Веб-сайт
Website
www.zerahomes.com
About the developer

Our company «Zera Homes» - occupies one of the leading positions in the real estate market of the city of Alanya, it's a licensed real estate agency, as well as a construction company on the Mediterranean coast since 2010.

Most of all, our company boasts a very extensive and relevant database of various real estate properties in Turkey.

Our Goal

Long-term and mutually beneficial relations with the customers, satisfying the wishes of our customers' requests, maintaining the reputation of a reliable, solid and dynamically developing Company, the desire to take a leading position in the real estate market.

Services

Our main task is to satisfy our customers requirements.
«Zera Homes» provides services in the following areas: assistance with the purchase and sale of real estate, preparation of all necessary documents, as well as accompany our customers at all stages of the purchase. Our experienced staff will assist you in getting a mortgage on the most favorable terms, to insure the property. In addition, our company provides the following range of services: preparation of the necessary documents for obtaining subscriptions for electricity and water, assistance with the purchase of furniture and household appliances, airport transfer, car rental, repair and restoration of apartments, villas, shops, apartment cleaning and much more .

New buildings
See all 6 new buildings
ZE-RA
ZE-RA
Kargicak, Turkey
from € 125,000
45 m² 1 apartment
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Zera Homes

< p > ZE-RA begins construction of a modern comfortable complex. The complex will be built in the most popular Mahmutlar district, it will have an area of 1287 sq m. < p > ✅ The complex provides 2 blocks for 36 apartments < p > ✅ Apartment layout < p > 1 + 1 with an area of 45 – 47 sq m ✅ Complex infrastructure: swimming pool, Turkish bath, fitness, video surveillance, playroom, playground, relaxation area, garage, jacuzzi, billiards. < p > ✅ Features of apartments: steel entrance door, interior door matching the concept, kitchen headset, plumbing, granite work surface, satellite TV, pvkh windows and double balcony windows, double glazed windows and balcony doors, double windows and double glazed balcony doors, spot and ice lighting. < p > ✅ Start of construction 12/01/2021 < p > End of construction 12/01/2022 < p > ZE-RA – is one of the best combinations of the Sea, Beach and Sun. The unique location combines the pacification of nature and the atmosphere of urban planning away from the bustling urban Mahmutlar. < p > The sea is 750 meters from the complex, which you can reach in a few minutes walk, enjoying the picturesque fruit groves and beautiful streets of our city. It is a house that meets all your needs: comfort, safety, peace and elegance. < p > For the convenience and convenience of our clients, we have provided several payment options: < p > 4% discounts when paying 100% of the cost of housing < p > 2% discount on payment 65% of the cost of housing < p > 12-month extension with 30% initial participation < p > ZERA HOMES is a reliable partner with many years of experience and impeccable reputation. When you become our client, you will find a friend and assistant while adapting to new conditions.

Zera Panorama 1
Zera Panorama 1
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from € 74,000
40 m² 1 apartment
Completion date: 2020
Developer: Zera Homes

We present our own project of «Zera Homes». Look for affordable apartments for rent? Or you want to buy a budget option for family vacation and life without paying for unnecessary infrastructure? So our offer is for you! The new complex is under construction, only 400 m from the Mediterranean Sea, with low electricity bills but high-quality surfaces in the developed environmentally friendly district of Alanya - Mahmutlare! Discover the new residential complex «Zera Panorama 1»!

In the not so large, cozy area of the complex there will be a lot of greenery, an outdoor pool with parasols and sun loungers, an electric generator. A caretaker takes care of the house to solve current problems. The area of the complex is fenced and developed. Satellite television will work. The complex offers apartments 2 + 1, 1 + 1, 1 + 1 duplex, te open living room availability kitchen in American style, bedroom, bathroom, large balcony and hallway. The apartments are spacious, clean and turnkey and equipped with a kitchen set and headlights. The bathrooms include all important hydraulic installations, cranes and glass showers. The floor and walls are tiled with beautiful tiles. And also a headset for bathroom and Ndash; Mirror and wardrobe. The area of the apartments is 40 to 76 square meters. Meter.

All apartments offer a beautiful view of the Toros Mountains and the city. The main advantage of this residence, a great location in the center of the Mahmutlar district, is at the same time the proximity to the sea and the wonderful boulevard by the sea, which is so pleasant to walk and the elegant nature of Alanya admires sport, cycling and running.

Near the complex is a developed urban infrastructure that is necessary for a comfortable life: shops, pharmacies, post offices, cafes, hospitals, banks. As well as keep public transportation. On Saturdays there is an exit bazaar with a large selection of vegetables, fruits, rural products and sweets. And above all, the advantage of buying an apartment during the construction phase is that - this is not an interest-free payment - 30% is paid at the same time and the rest is paid for six months. This is a very profitable option to buy real estate in Turkey because the price in the construction phase is 30% lower. You can choose any option with a view of any side of the world. While there are not that many options in the construction phase.

Construction begins on the 25th. December 2019 and ends in December 2020.

Project «Zera Panorama 1» with «Zera Homes» - This is a place for those who choose a mental, relaxing holiday and a life in Alanya for themselves and their families. Don't miss your chance to get this property in Turkey! We are happy to answer all questions about life and real estate in Alanya!

STINGRAY
STINGRAY
Demirtas, Turkey
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Zera Homes

Own project of the company "Zera Homes"

Apartments by installments directly from the developer

We bring to your attention a new project of our company in the Demirtash area, which offers for sale comfortable apartments with a layout 1 + 1 with an area of 44 m ² and duplexes with a layout of 2 + 1 with an area of 80 m ², as well as 2 stores with an area of 138 m ² - 232 m ². The complex consists of one block, the distinguishing feature of which is its unusual and, at the same time, modern design. The construction of the complex will begin in November 2022. The deadline for delivery is March 2024. 

The infrastructure of the complex will include :

• Pool
• Video surveillance system
• Recreation area
• Parking for bicycles
• Elevator
• Lobby

Features of apartments in STINGRAY:

• Steel door
• Interior doors designed to concept
• Kitchen headset
• Kitchen sink – mixer
• Granite worktop in the kitchen
• Central satellite system
• Video Intercom
• PVC windows and balcony doors ( double glazing )
• Granite floor
• Ceramic wall cover in the bathroom
• Furniture in the bathroom
• Sink in the bathroom – mixer
• Point and LED lighting
• Wiring for air conditioning
• Wardrobe under the stairs in duplexes

STINGRAY Location

• Distance to the sea – 750 m
• Antalya Airport – 145 km
• Gazipasha Airport – 20 km
• Alanya Center – 20 km
• Antalya Center – 155 km
• Distance to the center of Demirtash – 1.4 km
• Distance to the medical center – 1 km
• Distance to the veterinarian – 2 km

Payment Options and Benefits of STINGRAY

• 4% discount at 100% payment
• 2% discount when paying 65% of the cost
• Interest-free installment for 12 months with an initial contribution of 35%
of cost

We will be very pleased to share with you more detailed information about the project and help you choose the perfect apartment for life! Contact us on all issues! Our managers are always ready to help you!

NAUTILUS
NAUTILUS
Demirtas, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Zera Homes

There is the construction of a modern complex in Demirtash, which offers for sale comfortable apartments from Zera Homes. The complex consists of one block, a distinctive feature of it is modern design. The construction of the complex is carried out by a reliable company, the deadline for the completion of the facility is 2023.  Layout of apartments 1 + 1, 2 + 1, area 44 m ² - 81 m ².

The infrastructure of the complex in Demirtash will include:

Waterpark
Barbecue
Children's pool
Cinema
Fitness
Indoor pool
Parking
Playground
Game room
Generator
Sauna
Pool
Water slides

The apartments have a comfortable layout, the kitchen is combined with the living room, it will be equipped with a high-quality kitchen set from the developer, with the provided compartments for household appliances, the apartments will be rented in a clean finish, double glazed PVC windows, steel entrance door, plumbing and showers will be installed. The distance to the beach is 750 meters. When buying an apartment at the construction stage, pleasant bonuses are provided for the buyer in the form of installments and discounts.  

If you are faced with the question of buying property on credit, our company Zera Homes offers its customers assistance in obtaining a mortgage loan on the most favorable terms. Our experienced experts will tell in detail how to buy real estate in Turkey in a mortgage. We will be with you throughout the process, from choosing a bank, collecting all the necessary documents, to considering your application as soon as possible. After approval of the application, your personal manager will accompany you at all stages of the purchase before registration of Tapu ( real estate ownership rights ).

STARFISH
STARFISH
Demirtas, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Zera Homes

We present to your attention the second part of our marine trilogy. Starfish – Starfish ( Starfish ). This is perhaps the cutest and cutest creature that lives in the depths of the sea.

Like Nautilus Starfish has been a source of inspiration for humanity in many areas . Among them is our beloved Patrick, friend of SpongeBob. When it comes to a starfish, it is impossible not to remember about it.

The complex will be built in Demirtash, 2 km from the sea, on a sublime hill with a wide southern facade. The construction of Starfish will begin on July 10, 2022, and the commissioning of the complex is scheduled for December 30, 2023.

Starfish has distinctive features:

- Duplexes with chic panoramic sea views

- Luxurious garden duplexes with private pool and garden

- Pedestrian track to maintain everyday activity

- Playgrounds from Zera Kids

- Winter garden and many other amenities so you can enjoy the rainy weather...

Book your place at Starfish at starting prices before the birth of the legend. This is the starting point for reliable and profitable investments.

 Welcome to Starfish!

 

Types of apartments in STARFISH: 

Apartments 1 + 1 ( 40 m2 )

Garden duplexes 2 + 1 ( 61.5 – 80 m2 )

Duplexes 2 + 1 ( 75.5 – 85.5 m2 )

 

Start of construction: 07/10/2022

End of construction: 12/30/2023

 

Location STARFISH:

  • Distance to the sea – 2000 m
  • Antalya Airport – 145 km
  • Gazipasha Airport – 20 km
  • Alanya Center – 20 km
  • Antalya Center – 155 km
  • Distance to the center of Demirtash – 600 m
  • Distance to the medical center – 500 meters
  • Distance to the veterinarian – 350 meters

Complex infrastructure:

  • Pool
  • Children's pool
  • Water slides
  • Barbecue zone and snow bar
  • Multifunctional playground:
  • basketball court
  • football field
  • Open children's playground
  • Pedestrian track
  • Winter garden
  • Video surveillance system
  • Bicycle Parking
  • Parking for cars
  • Generator
  • Multifunctional room:
  • conference room
  • gala events room
  • table football
  • darts
  • Indoor pool
  • Hammam
  • Sauna
  • Steam room
  • Fitness
  • Cinema
  • Indoor Playground
  • Elevator

Apartment Features at STARFISH

  • Steel door
  • Interior doors designed to fit the concept
  • Kitchen headset
  • Kitchen sink – mixer
  • Granite worktop in the kitchen
  • Central satellite system
  • Video Intercom
  • PVC windows and balcony doors ( double glazing )
  • Granite floor
  • Ceramic wall cover in the bathroom
  • Furniture in the bathroom
  • sink in the bathroom – mixer
  • Point and LED Lighting
  • Wiring for air conditioning

Payment Options and Benefits of STARFISH

  • 4% discount at 100% payment
  • 2% discount when paying 60% of the cost
  • Interest-free installment for 12 months with an initial contribution of 35% of the cost.
1 2
Our agents in Turkey
Ali UYAR
Ali UYAR
2 481 properties
Other developers
Miray Invest

Our Mission

To reflect the technological advancements in the business by sticking to the three principles of Safety, Aesthetics and Economy in the construction and investment business, to ensure customer satisfaction with minimum cost, minimum profit margin and maximum quality, and to offer full-fetched services of the undertaking, investment and project development.

OUR VISION.

To be the most trusted name in real estate globally.

To improve our successes and experiences by applying constant progress principles, and to attain a place among the leading companies of the global real estate and investment market.

Zeray Construction Inc

With its experience and project understanding that changes standards, Zeray realizes life projects in many different fields with an innovative perspective. Quality principles, sense of responsibility towards the environment and human life and an understanding of value are among the unchanging principles of Zeray.

Our basic principles are to build modern living spaces with an innovative perspective, a sense of responsibility towards the environment and human life.

ILKEM YAPI

The «Ilkem Group of Companies», which started its work with «Ilkem Tekstil», founded by it in 1998, operates in the construction, textile, furniture, and tourism sectors. The «Ilkem Group of Companies», which has been able to deliver high quality of life standards in the projects it has completed with the «Dora» concept, has built 400 qualified homes within the projects it has completed to date and has justified its pride with fast sales records and levels of demand far exceeding offer in many of them. The «Dora» concept, created by «Ilkem», aims to take compute all the most innovative details in order to meet the needs of each new project created by transforming ideas into works of art.

IKY GROUP ALANYA

Our construction company started its work in 2017. During this time, we have completed (delivered) 6 of our projects. Currently, 13 more projects are under construction. Our goal. To be an important and reliable company in Alanya with its quality services in the construction sector. Every project we carry out increases the value of the city and fully meets the needs of our customers.

Luxera

The foundations of LUXERA Gayrimenkul were laid in 2015, headquartered in Istanbul, and started its activities in the construction sector with the aim of building residential and commercial areas with the strategy of accessible luxury.

It aims to reach important places both at national and international platforms in a short time and to offer its customers the living spaces of their dreams with its strong equity, vast experience, foresighted vision, innovative mindset, organizational structure in parallel with this and the level of performance.

LUXERA Gayrimenkul has completed its first project with Luxera Residence and aimed to become one of the leading companies in the construction sector with its investments in different locations such as Luxera Meydan and Luxera Güneşli, and continues to grow rapidly with the investments of its partners in different sectors.

LUXERA MOAZ A.Ş.; was established in partnership of Luxera Gayrimenkul and CEG QATAR, one of the largest construction companies in Qatar, in 2016. CEG QATAR has undertaken both public and private projects with a real estate portfolio of 3 billion USD. As a result of this strong cooperation, the Luxera Yenibosna project was implemented.

SHOW HYPERMARKET CHAIN; It is one of the leading companies in the retail sector with its SHOW brand in 22 different locations on the European side of Istanbul. It is proud of providing quality service in the retail sector with its professional staff of 500 and an area of 25,000 m².

SAFIR EDUCATIONAL INSTITUTIONS (SAFIR INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL); Our eximious institution, which was first established to serve foreign students in our country, was in high demand in its first year with the high standards of education it offers. In this way, in order to serve Turkish students as well, four new schools in Ataşehir, Silivri, Edirne and Bağcılar were put into service in the 2017/2018 academic year. It continues its investments in order to serve students at all levels in the future.

Both of our Turkish and Egyptian partners continue to invest in residential construction, retail, education, alternative energy sources and medical sectors.

Realting.com
Go