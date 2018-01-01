Our ZO'R SAN project is built on 2 hectares of land and is located in the 9th quarter of the Yunusabad district, Tashkent city!
The project consists of 14 blocks, and each block includes 16 floors.
The project has created all the conditions for a comfortable life
Mosque
Underground and ground parking
Eco Zones
Surveillance cameras
Playground
Sports ground
Fountains
Continuous modern elevators
Built-up area more than 70,000 m ²
A total of 1400 apartments from 35 m ² to 138 m ².
Verands with open terraces from 3.8 m ² to 48.6 m ²
ZO'R SAN — is an ideal project for a prosperous life.
One of the leading and fast-growing development companies with 19 years of experience in the market. The company focuses on creating unique residential complexes that are innovative, smart and high quality. Our main focus is not only on quality construction and the development of social infrastructure, but also on punctual move-in and after-sales service.