Tashkent, Uzbekistan

from € 36,972

Completion date: 2024

Celebrity Residence — is a club house that provides residents with a number of services inside the complex, while maintaining maximum privacy. In the club area there are not only various options for outdoor activities, but also a medical center where residents can receive first aid or the necessary inpatient procedures. The female part of the inhabitants in the complex will be pleased with the spa, and men — barber shop with game booths, coffee houses and auto-detailing. And also for children, a closed playground will be provided. Celebrity Residence residential complex is located in the center of Tashkent, in the Yakkasaray district, in a five-minute proximity to the International Airport. Islam Karimov and train stations. Infrastructure is well developed in this area, and accessibility to the central streets allows you to quickly find yourself in any part of the city. Celebrity Residence — is a modern complex with amenities located in a prestigious area of the capital.