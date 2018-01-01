UPM
Uzbekistan, г.Ташкент, Шайхантахурский район, ул. Олмазор, д. 1а/1 Тел: +998 (71) 2008822
Company Type
Developer
Company's year of foundation
2003
Languages
English, Русский
Website
About the developer
One of the leading and fast-growing development companies with 19 years of experience in the market. The company focuses on creating unique residential complexes that are innovative, smart and high quality. Our main focus is not only on quality construction and the development of social infrastructure, but also on punctual move-in and after-sales service.
Wohnungen
New buildings
Our agents in Uzbekistan