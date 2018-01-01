  1. Realting.com
UPM

Uzbekistan, г.Ташкент, Шайхантахурский район, ул. Олмазор, д. 1а/1 Тел: +998 (71) 2008822
UPM
Company Type
Company Type
Developer
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2003
Языки общения
Languages
English, Русский
Веб-сайт
Website
nestone.uz
About the developer

One of the leading and fast-growing development companies with 19 years of experience in the market. The company focuses on creating unique residential complexes that are innovative, smart and high quality. Our main focus is not only on quality construction and the development of social infrastructure, but also on punctual move-in and after-sales service.

 

New buildings
Nest one
Nest one
Tashkent, Uzbekistan
from Price on request
33 m² 1 apartment
Completion date: 2023
Developer: UPM

BENEFITED INVESTMENTS IN NEST ONE

Have fun buying an apartment in the first skyscraper of Uzbekistan.

- Resale real estate in 2 years

- For long-term rental

- For short-term rental

- Live and enjoy yourself

IS EXCELLENTLY ONE FROM BEST INVESTMENTS FOR TODAY.

