About the developer

Carine Hitchcock, founder of the company, is a Franco-British national who has been living in Montenegro since 2008. She moved to Montenegro after studying Business Administration and Finance at La Sorbonne University (Graduated in 2002) in Paris, and after a few years running Jewellery Businesses in London and Paris (2002 – 2005). She has worked for the super-yacht marina Porto Montenegro in Tivat back in 2009 as Marina Business Manager when the Marina was launched.

She then started her own Property Development Business “Catareos” and built a first complex of 12 luxury eco-friendly apartments in the hills overlooking the Tivat bay, “Tivat Heights Residences”. She also set up a complementary business focused on long-term rentals “Rentals Montenegro” to help the increasing number of expatriates settling in Montenegro to find accommodation suitable for year-round living.

Her focus on year-round living and expatriate living makes her an expert in what new-comers to Montenegro are looking for, and this is how, for example, she understood the need for smaller accommodations which were and still are a rarity on the market. She therefore launched the concept of the “Mini Condos”. The first Mini Condos Residence saw 95% of the units sold off-plan before the start of the construction works.

At the moment our company is about to start the construction of one new project, where we are once again filling the gap in the market by creating detached and sustainable homes. The new project is called My Tiny House and it will be developed in two locations in Montenegro: Kavač and Kolašin.