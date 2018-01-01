  1. Realting.com
  2. Developers
  3. Stay Property

Stay Property

Turkey, OBA MAH. MESUT CAD. NO 54/A - ALANYA / ANTALYA / TURKEY
Share using:
QR
Stay Property
Write to us
Write to us
Company Type
Company Type
Developer
Языки общения
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Веб-сайт
Website
stayproperty.com
New buildings
See all 482 new buildings
Zhiloy kompleks na stadii stroitelstva v rayone Uskyudar
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks na stadii stroitelstva v rayone Uskyudar
Akarca, Turkey
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Uskudar district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 5 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 197 to 408 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, SPA. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
Ultrasovremennyy proekt iz 4 vysotnyh blokov v Stambule rayon Kadykey
Residential complex Ultrasovremennyy proekt iz 4 vysotnyh blokov v Stambule rayon Kadykey
Akarca, Turkey
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Stay Property
StayProperty offers new apartments in Istanbul – Kadykey area The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 62 to 113 square meters. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, who surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and resort concepts have recently gained popularity when the house has indoor, outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa. 
Novye apartamenty s vidom na more - rayon Tuzla Stambul
Residential complex Novye apartamenty s vidom na more - rayon Tuzla Stambul
Akarca, Turkey
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Tuzla district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 100 to 350 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, SPA. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
Apartamenty razlichnyh planirovok v stroyaschemsya ZhK v rayone Pendik
Residential complex Apartamenty razlichnyh planirovok v stroyaschemsya ZhK v rayone Pendik
Akarca, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Pendik district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 90 to 177 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate is characterized by a floor depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investing in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions. 
Zhiloy kompleks na etape stroitelstva v rayone Kadykey
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks na etape stroitelstva v rayone Kadykey
Akarca, Turkey
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Kadykyoy district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 81 to 244 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa. 
1 2 3
Other developers
KurtSafir

Professional expertise of a high profile, accumulated experience, the use of high-quality and modern technologies that meet European quality standards, have provided KurtSafir’s construction projects with recognition in the professional and architectural environment, all projects are executed with excellent comfort and fascinate with their extraordinary, modern design.

KurtSafir has its own financial resources to ensure the construction of its facilities, without attracting credit or borrowed funds. The infrastructure of the company carries out a full cycle of work – from the initial analysis of the land plot and marketing research to the commissioning of the constructed facility, interior design and building management. The company independently manages and maintains all constructed facilities.

The company employs over 250 highly qualified specialists of various specializations. Also, the company has its own vehicle fleet of construction equipment.

Representative offices of our company and sales offices are located in European countries, the UAE, and also in Russia. The KurtSafir sales team speaks English, Dutch, German, Turkish, Russian, Ukrainian, Arabic, Farsi. The specialists of our company will ensure the competent drafting of the contract and the transparency of the transaction, after registration will help you comply with all the necessary formalities with the local government authorities for your comfortable stay and rest in Turkey.

Today, our company rightfully enjoys the reputation of a stable and reliable business partner. This provides potential for further development and allows you to look confidently into the future.

Every day we try to keep abreast of the latest events and news, we take part in foreign real estate exhibitions and thematic seminars, which allow us to keep abreast of all the current changes in Turkish legislation and trends in the real estate market. We proudly declare about our company that the basis of our work is quality and excellence, WE ARE OPENING THE BOUNDARIES OF COMFORT!

KurtSafir is a construction company that was founded 35 years ago with Kadir Kurt and Haci Osman Ucdan. Currently, without breaking the tradition of the family business, KurtSafır is managed by Esat Kurt.

KurtSafir is a recognized leader in the field of housing construction: business, elite, premium and comfort class. Our company operates throughout Turkey, but the main direction of construction is currently carried out in the elite areas of Alanya.

The company received the ISO 9001 quality standard, which testifies to the high quality standards of the services provided and the work performed on the construction of real estate.

Our company specializes in the construction of the most complex and iconic objects in Turkey – multifunctional complexes, residential and commercial real estate.

Altin-Turk

ALTIN TURK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT is well known as a leading firm in Turkey-providing professional sales and marketing services for large real estate investments and construction development projects internationally. With over 15 years of experience working nationally and internationally in real estate investment projects’ sales and marketing, construction project execution, as well as political and legal practices, has given us a in-depth knowledge and vast experience-enabling us to assist and serve our clients professionally and with a high standard integrity. Our team exists out of, Turkish, English, Arabic, French, Persian and Azeri spoken professionals that will gladly help you during the process of your investment. We are located in the centre of Istanbul -Taksim Square.

Bayraklar
Uzun Group Of Companies

The Uzun Group of Companies was established in 1980 as a family owned company by Gürsel UZUN in Nicosia.It carries out its business with seriousness and meticulousness in all sectors where it operates. To create permanent living spaces that offer quality life styles to people which helps them to adapt to the environment and the city. By installing aesthetics with emotions, we do not consider the basic sheltering need of man as an engineering job; in this direction, it aims to change the concept of building in our country.

Since its founding, Uzun Group of Companies has put its signature under numerous residential and commercial projects in the various regions of Northern Cyprus and it is among the top companies operating in quality  projects in the country.

IKY GROUP ALANYA

Our construction company started its work in 2017. During this time, we have completed (delivered) 6 of our projects. Currently, 13 more projects are under construction. Our goal. To be an important and reliable company in Alanya with its quality services in the construction sector. Every project we carry out increases the value of the city and fully meets the needs of our customers.

Realting.com
Go