NRG HAYOT is a business-class residential complex at the club house level with 56 cozy apartments and many benefits. Located in the Yunusabad district, on Iftikhor Street. Near the metro station Shakhristan. A unique architectural space will be created here, combining centuries-old traditions and the latest innovations in design. Each element is created so that you and your loved ones perfectly reveal the concept of comfort, safety and elegance.
The complex is located at the highest point of Tashkent near the TV Tower. Due to its location, the windows of the complex offer excellent views of the TV tower, and the developed infrastructure makes living as comfortable as possible. Here you will always be on top.
The architecture of the NRG HAYOT residential complex is made in a modern European style, which is characterized by functionality and practicality. The facade decoration mainly uses natural materials that emphasize the status and premium of the project.
3 - porch
5 floors
56 - apartments
Infrastructure:
At any key point in Tashkent you will find yourself in less than 10-15 minutes. At your disposal are the direct and fast automotive arteries of the city.
1 minute To the Center of Floor
5 minutes to TV
6 minutes to the station. Shakhristan
10 minutes to the water park
4 minutes to the Yunus Abad market
5 minutes to the Minor Mosque
6 minutes to the Jami construction market
6 minutes to the business center of the city
The facade of NRG HAYOT — is modern, with high-quality decorative plaster and natural stone on the first floors. Reliable technical and engineering solutions, including monolithic construction technology, underlie the high level of comfort of this residential complex.
Decorative plaster
Energy-saving windows
Monolithic reinforced concrete
Gas block
Natural stone on the first floors
Decorative gratings for air conditioning
The territory of the complex is thought out to the smallest detail. Particular attention is paid to the location of the house, which provides for pleasant views from the windows both inside the complex and outside. NRG HAYOT – a single space for recreation, divided into functional areas and providing for the organization of a closed and safe courtyard under surveillance and protection 24 \ 7.
The courtyard space will be equipped taking into account the interests of residents of all ages. Here everyone will find a vacation to their liking, whether it is an active game on the sports ground, reading books or walking with children.
Children's area
Workout zone
Good rest areas
Paths for mothers with strollers
Author's landscape design
Ground parking
— round-the-clock video surveillance, security and smart gates will provide you with a sense of calm. Measures by which you will not think about the safety of your loved ones and property.
The design of NRG Park forms a unique image of a modern residential complex. Reliable technical and engineering solutions, including monolithic construction technology, underlie the high level of comfort of the residential complex. Here, technology, style and environmental friendliness exist in unity with nature, and life beyond the threshold of the apartment is just beginning, echoing in the freshness of trees and greenery.
A characteristic feature of the residential complex is thoughtfulness in everything. The house will become a model of a new, calm, comfortable life in the park area, enriching all future residents with fresh and clean air. The elegant complex, located on a landscaped landscaped area, pleases the eye. Thoughtful lighting gives the surrounding space coziness and gives warmth, and the author's landscape makes this project truly completed and unique. The abundance of greenery, the presence of recreation areas for adults and children, sports grounds – in itself a huge advantage.
NRG U-TOWER – is a separate ideal world in front of the inhabitants of which the whole city will be, as if in the palm of your hand. Thanks to its beautiful views, comfortable location, innovative infrastructure, everyone will be able to make dreams come true and give a new life to their loved ones.
In NRG U-Tower, every – will feel stronger. Unique.
ADDITIONAL SPACE
MILLION OF OPPORTUNITIES – ONLY SOLUTION
The complex takes into account the needs and interests of all residents; various recreation areas for children and adults have been created in the courtyard, an education room, an outdoor viewing platform –, a play area for children, as well as a guest reception room, own fitness room, gym and coworking area – inside the house.
For the safety of your car, double-decker covered parking is provided.
NRG Qorasuv is a business-class residential complex located in the Mirabad district. Everything is fine in this complex! Starting from the location, ending with a detailed planning of apartments, a safe territory and the availability of parking spaces for future residents of the complex.
When developing the concept of a new residential complex, the NRG Uzbekistan development team managed to bring together the stylish design of the building, landscape and hall, combining it with convenient solutions for a comfortable life inside the complex.
Developed infrastructure
Convenient transport interchange
Thoughtful plans
Multifunctional courtyard
Terraces on the last floors
Author's landscape
The Karasu district is a historically developed good district of Tashkent. Here, the measured pace of life and the dynamic rhythm of the capital are successfully combined.
Living in this place is pleasant, doing business is convenient.
Transport infrastructure makes it easy to move anywhere in the city: you just have to choose the desired and necessary direction.
The complex is conceived as a territory of absolute security and freedom. No strangers and uninvited guests. No cars in the yards. No worries and stresses. A reliable guarantor of the fulfillment of the authors' ideas is a professional approach, attention to detail and an exceptional selection of building materials.
Fansed facade
Heat Series Metal Plastic Profile
Monolithic frame and brick interior walls
Yard space
When choosing a place to live, an equally important issue is the improvement of the courtyard and home territory. One of the main advantages of the NRG Qorasuv residential complex is a closed and safe courtyard. This is a new format of housing and a courtyard area where you will be happy to spend time and will not worry about the safety of children.
Thanks to the individual access system, only residents of the complex have the opportunity to enter the territory.
Closed and safe courtyard
Security and video surveillance 24 \ 7
Author's landscape design
Tchaikhan
Children's play area
Fun for relaxation
Workout zone
Barrier-free environment
3 - porch
5 floors
56 - apartments
NRG JOMIY is a new residential complex from NRG Uzbekistan named after the famous Central Asian poet Abdurahman Jami as well as the area in which he is located, namely in the Almazar district on Usta Shirin Street.
First Stage Key Transfer - June 2024
NRG JOMIY will take into account all the needs of today's consumer of modern real estate. New trends in urban studies and the use of advanced construction technologies are the main principle that a developer relies on when developing this territory. The residential complex has well-thought-out layouts and all amenities in which many benefits are provided.
Thanks to the combined facade of aluminum panels, clinker tiles and the use of decorative elements in the national style, the architectural appearance of the complex will not leave anyone indifferent. Its distinctive features are functionalism, laconicism in detail, adherence to the principle of creating a comfortable environment for a person.
Validation: Convenient installment plan
Only 3-4 bedroom apartments
30/30/40 without discount ( 30% now, 30% in the middle of the SMR, 40% when receiving keys ).
50/25/25 with a 5% discount ( 50% now, 25% in the middle of the SMR, 25% when receiving keys ).
Limit of 10 apartments
Facade:
The first floors - Clinker Tile
Typical floors – Aluminum panels
Walls:
External - Gas Block
Inter-apartment - Ceramic brick
Interior - Gas Block
Windows:
Double glazed metal plastic ( with complex opening ).
Aluminum stained glass window of a warm series with single-chamber double-glazed windows in heated rooms.
Yard space
The main advantage of the NRG JOMIY residential complex is a safe courtyard. One of the important issues when choosing a place to live is the improvement of the courtyard and home territory. A new format of housing and a courtyard square where you and your children will be happy to spend time without worrying about safety.
Author's landscape design
Yard without cars
Quiet recreation areas
Video surveillance and security 24/7
Secure Playgrounds
Workout – zone
Path for moms with strollers
Barbecue zone
Parking and guest places for your cars
Take care in advance of the safety and care of your car, as well as the storage of seasonal things. For this, our complex provides parking spaces and pantries. This is convenient and practical, because such acquisitions are a real concern not only about things, but also about loved ones. And especially for fans of electric cars, we provided for a special charge on the territory of the complex.
One of the leading and fast-growing development companies with 19 years of experience in the market. The company focuses on creating unique residential complexes that are innovative, smart and high quality. Our main focus is not only on quality construction and the development of social infrastructure, but also on punctual move-in and after-sales service.