Tashkent, Uzbekistan

from € 139,150

Completion date: 2024

NRG HAYOT is a business-class residential complex at the club house level with 56 cozy apartments and many benefits. Located in the Yunusabad district, on Iftikhor Street. Near the metro station Shakhristan. A unique architectural space will be created here, combining centuries-old traditions and the latest innovations in design. Each element is created so that you and your loved ones perfectly reveal the concept of comfort, safety and elegance. The complex is located at the highest point of Tashkent near the TV Tower. Due to its location, the windows of the complex offer excellent views of the TV tower, and the developed infrastructure makes living as comfortable as possible. Here you will always be on top. The architecture of the NRG HAYOT residential complex is made in a modern European style, which is characterized by functionality and practicality. The facade decoration mainly uses natural materials that emphasize the status and premium of the project. 3 - porch 5 floors 56 - apartments Infrastructure: At any key point in Tashkent you will find yourself in less than 10-15 minutes. At your disposal are the direct and fast automotive arteries of the city. 1 minute To the Center of Floor 5 minutes to TV 6 minutes to the station. Shakhristan 10 minutes to the water park 4 minutes to the Yunus Abad market 5 minutes to the Minor Mosque 6 minutes to the Jami construction market 6 minutes to the business center of the city The facade of NRG HAYOT — is modern, with high-quality decorative plaster and natural stone on the first floors. Reliable technical and engineering solutions, including monolithic construction technology, underlie the high level of comfort of this residential complex. Decorative plaster Energy-saving windows Monolithic reinforced concrete Gas block Natural stone on the first floors Decorative gratings for air conditioning The territory of the complex is thought out to the smallest detail. Particular attention is paid to the location of the house, which provides for pleasant views from the windows both inside the complex and outside. NRG HAYOT – a single space for recreation, divided into functional areas and providing for the organization of a closed and safe courtyard under surveillance and protection 24 \ 7. The courtyard space will be equipped taking into account the interests of residents of all ages. Here everyone will find a vacation to their liking, whether it is an active game on the sports ground, reading books or walking with children. Children's area Workout zone Good rest areas Paths for mothers with strollers Author's landscape design Ground parking — round-the-clock video surveillance, security and smart gates will provide you with a sense of calm. Measures by which you will not think about the safety of your loved ones and property.