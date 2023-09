Samarqand City, Uzbekistan

Price on request

Welcome to Samarkand Park Avenue, a prestigious residential complex offering modern and affordable housing in the heart of Samarkand. This residential complex with an elegant design and thoughtful amenities is the embodiment of modern life. The 10-story Samarkand Park Avenue offers various housing options for every taste. If you are looking for a cozy 1-room house, a spacious 2-room house or a comfortable 3-room house, we have the perfect home for you. Each unit is carefully designed to provide a stylish and functional living space that matches your lifestyle. Convenience and security – are our top priorities. With the established internal communication system, you can be calm, knowing that access to the residential complex is allowed only to residents and authorized personnel. In addition, residents have access to fitness rooms that provide a healthy and active lifestyle right at their doorstep. Families will appreciate the proximity of the school and kindergarten in the complex. This means that your children can receive a quality education, being just a few steps from home, saving your time and ensuring their well-being. Parking and garages are also available in the residential complex, providing seamless parking solutions for residents and their guests. You can be calm, knowing that your cars are safe and sound. Located on Bogdod Street, Samarkand Park Avenue is in a favorable position, offering easy access to basic amenities, entertainment venues and major transport routes. Whether you go to work, carry out assignments or explore the city, everything will be within reach. Try the charm of new houses in Samarkand on Samarkand Park Avenue. Immerse yourself in modern life, exceptional convenience and a sense of community in this amazing residential complex. Contact us today to find out more and provide your dream home in this popular place.