Samarkand, Uzbekistan

Price on request

LCD Qorasuv Marvaridi One of the most luxurious residential complexes in Samarkand. Our complex is good not only for living, but also for commercial institutions, since specialized rooms are located on the first and basement floors. We are building a house that will be convenient for everyone. This is the slogan of the LCD sales department « Qorasuv Marvaridi ». Each of our customers finds not only an apartment in a modern residential complex, but also a mood to start life with a new sheet in a dream house. Firstly, the complex has a convenient location along the main road, which has two convenient exits, both to the motorway and to the inside of the city. Secondly, a safe courtyard with round-the-clock security and video surveillance services. Children can play carefree here, and parents can be calm for them. Thirdly, profitable and convenient ways to buy. You can purchase the apartment with the greatest benefit by paying the full amount at once. Fourth, a reliable developer who is always for the safety, comfort and convenience of the inhabitants of the complex. Fifthly, developed infrastructure near the complex, schools, kindergartens, hospitals, various shops - all this, within walking distance.