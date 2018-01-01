New Qorasuv River Residence
A new residential complex with developed infrastructure, and a 10-minute drive from the central part of the city. The complex will be equipped with its own ground and underground parking, and a playground. It is also worth noting that QORASUV RIVER RESIDENCE is located in one of the most landscaped areas of the city.
Special offer
3-stage installment program
Initial installment of 50%
Prior to completion of construction, 7,000,000 soums per month
Information
The total area of the project is 2800 square meters. meters
Number of buildings 6
Storeys10
Price per m ² from 8 000 000 sum
Spread
One of the leading and fast-growing development companies with 19 years of experience in the market. The company focuses on creating unique residential complexes that are innovative, smart and high quality. Our main focus is not only on quality construction and the development of social infrastructure, but also on punctual move-in and after-sales service.