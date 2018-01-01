  1. Realting.com
  3. Qorasuvriver

Qorasuvriver

Карасу-6 ул.Карасу буйи
Qorasuvriver
Developer
Языки общения
Languages
Русский
Apartment building ZhK ZAMIN GREAT CITY
Apartment building ZhK ZAMIN GREAT CITY
Yik-Ota, Uzbekistan
Price on request
Developer: Qorasuvriver
ЖК "ZAMIN GREAT CITY" - это 8-и этажная кирпичная новостройка премиум класса. •дом премиум класса •удобное расположение •развитая инфраструктура •беседки, скамейки, фонтан •домофон •качественный лифт низкого уровня шума 2-х комнатная — 35 м²; 40 м²;  3-х комнатная — 75 м²; 80 м²; Удобные условия оплаты
Apartment building ZhK Qorasuv River Residence
Apartment building ZhK Qorasuv River Residence
Mirzo Ulugbek district, Uzbekistan
Price on request
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Qorasuvriver
New Qorasuv River Residence A new residential complex with developed infrastructure, and a 10-minute drive from the central part of the city. The complex will be equipped with its own ground and underground parking, and a playground. It is also worth noting that QORASUV RIVER RESIDENCE is located in one of the most landscaped areas of the city. Special offer  3-stage installment program Initial installment of 50% Prior to completion of construction, 7,000,000 soums per month Information The total area of the project is 2800 square meters. meters Number of buildings 6 Storeys10 Price per m ² from 8 000 000 sum Spread
Sherzod Alisherovich
Sherzod Alisherovich
