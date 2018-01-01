Tashkent, Uzbekistan

Price on request

Prime Residence Residential Complex The club house, consisting of 9 floors on the first line « Prime residence », is the harmony of the metropolis and nature. You will enjoy your own comfortable rhythm of life, a high level of privacy and an environment of like-minded people. Infrastructure A convenient location will allow tenants to get to anywhere in the city in a matter of time. Everything that is necessary for a comfortable stay is nearby: Metro, bazaars, such outlets as: « Korzinka », « Atlas » « Carrefour », as well as the park named after Gafur Gulyam. Club House Features Closed guarded courtyard, picturesque landscape design, luxurious ceremonial ( lobby ) with bathrooms and parking lots for strollers, a management company consisting of a manager, security guards, cleaners, gardeners, electricians and plumbers. Elevator descending to underground parking. Apartmentography When choosing layouts, you can consider the following apartment options, consisting of 1,2,3 and 4 rooms, as well as two-level apartments with a terrace. . Ceiling Height 3.10 . Deadline ( up to 12 months ) . Number of apartments 88 . Storeys 9 + Terrace . Deadline 03.2024 . Construction progress ( From 09.2022 - To date 03.2024, ) . Type of home ( Monolithic-brick ) . Parking ( Underground ) . Time to metro ( 2 min walk ) . Finishing ( White box ) . Balcony ( Terrace, Balcony ) . Heating system ( Auto ) . Territory ( Protected ) . Places nearby ( Metro Mirzo Ulugbek, Gafura Gulyama Park, Sailing and Atlas Shopping Centers and Korzinka 24/7, Kazrabad Mosque ) .two-level penthouses