Tashkent, Uzbekistan
Prime Residence Residential Complex
The club house, consisting of 9 floors on the first line « Prime residence », is the harmony of the metropolis and nature. You will enjoy your own comfortable rhythm of life, a high level of privacy and an environment of like-minded people.
Infrastructure
A convenient location will allow tenants to get to anywhere in the city in a matter of time. Everything that is necessary for a comfortable stay is nearby: Metro, bazaars, such outlets as: « Korzinka », « Atlas » « Carrefour », as well as the park named after Gafur Gulyam.
Club House Features
Closed guarded courtyard, picturesque landscape design, luxurious ceremonial ( lobby ) with bathrooms and parking lots for strollers, a management company consisting of a manager, security guards, cleaners, gardeners, electricians and plumbers. Elevator descending to underground parking.
Apartmentography
When choosing layouts, you can consider the following apartment options, consisting of 1,2,3 and 4 rooms, as well as two-level apartments with a terrace.
. Ceiling Height 3.10
. Deadline ( up to 12 months )
. Number of apartments 88
. Storeys 9 + Terrace
. Deadline 03.2024
. Construction progress ( From 09.2022 - To date 03.2024, )
. Type of home ( Monolithic-brick )
. Parking ( Underground )
. Time to metro ( 2 min walk )
. Finishing ( White box )
. Balcony ( Terrace, Balcony )
. Heating system ( Auto )
. Territory ( Protected )
. Places nearby ( Metro Mirzo Ulugbek, Gafura Gulyama Park, Sailing and Atlas Shopping Centers and Korzinka 24/7, Kazrabad Mosque )
.two-level penthouses