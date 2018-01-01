  1. Realting.com
  2. Developers
  3. Prime Towers

Prime Towers

100047, Toshkent sh., Sayilgoh ko‘chasi, 5
;
Prime Towers
Write to us
Write to us
Company Type
Company Type
Developer
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2018
Языки общения
Languages
Русский
About the developer

Prime Towers is a full-cycle development company and maintains its facilities from the stage of land selection, design and construction to sales and real estate management. The construction company has been operating in the construction market for residential and commercial facilities since 2010. During the construction of residential complexes, we adhere to the idea of providing residents of our capital with comfortable business and premium apartments. The competent team of engineering and technical personnel of our company ensures reliable operation of all communication systems of our houses, after their commissioning, guaranteeing our customers comfort.

New buildings
See all 1 new building
Apartment building ZhK Prime Residence
Apartment building ZhK Prime Residence
Tashkent, Uzbekistan
Price on request
Developer: Prime Towers
Prime Residence Residential Complex   The club house, consisting of 9 floors on the first line « Prime residence », is the harmony of the metropolis and nature. You will enjoy your own comfortable rhythm of life, a high level of privacy and an environment of like-minded people.   Infrastructure A convenient location will allow tenants to get to anywhere in the city in a matter of time. Everything that is necessary for a comfortable stay is nearby: Metro, bazaars, such outlets as: « Korzinka », « Atlas » « Carrefour », as well as the park named after Gafur Gulyam.   Club House Features Closed guarded courtyard, picturesque landscape design, luxurious ceremonial ( lobby ) with bathrooms and parking lots for strollers, a management company consisting of a manager, security guards, cleaners, gardeners, electricians and plumbers. Elevator descending to underground parking.   Apartmentography When choosing layouts, you can consider the following apartment options, consisting of 1,2,3 and 4 rooms, as well as two-level apartments with a terrace. . Ceiling Height 3.10 . Deadline ( up to 12 months ) . Number of apartments 88 . Storeys 9 + Terrace . Deadline 03.2024 . Construction progress ( From 09.2022 - To date 03.2024, ) . Type of home ( Monolithic-brick ) . Parking ( Underground ) . Time to metro ( 2 min walk ) . Finishing ( White box ) . Balcony ( Terrace, Balcony ) . Heating system ( Auto ) . Territory ( Protected ) . Places nearby ( Metro Mirzo Ulugbek, Gafura Gulyama Park, Sailing and Atlas Shopping Centers and Korzinka 24/7, Kazrabad Mosque ) .two-level penthouses  
Our agents in Uzbekistan
Prime Towers
Prime Towers
Other developers
UPM

One of the leading and fast-growing development companies with 19 years of experience in the market. The company focuses on creating unique residential complexes that are innovative, smart and high quality. Our main focus is not only on quality construction and the development of social infrastructure, but also on punctual move-in and after-sales service.

 

Realting.com
Go