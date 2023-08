Yakkasaroy tumani, Uzbekistan

Price on request

PRESTIGE Gardens — a unique multifunctional residential complex with a lobby for a business center on the ground floor. Developed internal infrastructure offers residents playgrounds, phytobar, gazebos and namazhanu. On the third floor there is a cozy green courtyard, designed for sports or recreation. It is also worth noting that residents are offered apartments with private roof terraces of a residential complex. COMPLEX INFRASTRUCTURE Everything you need 5 minutes from home: schools and universities, supermarkets and cafes, alleys and boutiques. On the ground floor there is a kindergarten, and underground — parking for 50 cars. There is also a closed club area for residents, including a lounge for relaxation, an event hall and a prayer room. WATER FALLS Like the legendary Hanging Gardens of the Semiramids, which are one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World, the green garden on the roof of PRESTIGE Gardens pleases the inhabitants of the complex and is of interest to the neighbors. The green garden PRESTIGE Gardens — is a well-thought-out biosystem designed to provide a comfortable environment for residents to live and relax. Thanks to « hanging gardens » residential complex, residents can enjoy a small personal oasis every day that saves from the heat and noise of the city.