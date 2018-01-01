This residential complex is located in the Yashnabad district, without reaching Rakhat along the road on the left. 16-storey house made of a gas unit. LCD consists of 5 blocks.
Facade: liquid travertine.
Built-up area - 1 hectare.
Total number of apartments: 512.
Object delivery: 2024 4th quarter
There is an installment plan for 24 months.
The first three floors will go for commerce:
1- supermarkets
2 hypermarkets
3- entertaining
Now the facility is at the stage of the pit. There will be 2 Turkish elevators ( freight and passenger ).
The cost of the apartment ( box ) includes:
Electricity and plumbing will be supplied.
A counter will be set.
Entrance door
Windows
Ceiling height 3.1-3.2m
Free layout.
There are squares: from 51 sq.m. up to 138 sqm.
Proven developer, already built 7-8 objects.
Ground parking:
Covered - paid;
Unfinished - free.
One of the leading and fast-growing development companies with 19 years of experience in the market. The company focuses on creating unique residential complexes that are innovative, smart and high quality. Our main focus is not only on quality construction and the development of social infrastructure, but also on punctual move-in and after-sales service.