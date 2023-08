Tashkent, Uzbekistan

from € 68,799

Completion date: 2026

The NUR residential quarter is 30 buildings with a height of 9 and 16 floors with extensive adjacent infrastructure in the center of the capital. Near the LCD metro station "Minor", "Hamida Alimzhan" and "Abdullah Kadyri". A 5-minute walk Alai Market and Eco Park. In the neighborhood of good neighborliness, the internal infrastructure is carefully thought out, ranging from playgrounds to spacious parking. This is the personification of a beautiful and prosperous life. In Block A, apartments are rented on a turnkey basis with basic repairs and are ready to move in. In Vi C blocks of an apartment without repair. Two-story duplexes with a terrace and an attic are also provided. NamunaDevelopment creates a lifestyle for people who value comfort, love their family and want to be on top! Apartments and commercial premises are available for sale at 100% payment and by installments. You can find out more information by contacting us at the contacts indicated on the page.