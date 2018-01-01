Tashkent, Uzbekistan

from € 61,677

Completion date: 2025

« BOBUR RESIDENCE » — is a project where all the necessary conditions for a comfortable family life for both adults and the youngest residents are thought out in advance. Luxurious terraces with chic views of the whole city, modern playgrounds for children of all ages, comfortable parking areas for car owners, gardens and flower beds that fill the space with fresh air – every detail is thought out here! The great advantage of our project is that it is located on the 2nd line from the main road leading to anywhere in the city. It is also worth noting that the recreation area and the playground are located on the ( stylobate over the parking and carriageway of the ) facility. This will make it possible to use a huge area for a comfortable and safe holiday on a dedicated site, and will also allow to allocate additional parking spaces under the stylobat.