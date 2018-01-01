« BOBUR RESIDENCE » — is a project where all the necessary conditions for a comfortable family life for both adults and the youngest residents are thought out in advance. Luxurious terraces with chic views of the whole city, modern playgrounds for children of all ages, comfortable parking areas for car owners, gardens and flower beds that fill the space with fresh air – every detail is thought out here!
The great advantage of our project is that it is located on the 2nd line from the main road leading to anywhere in the city. It is also worth noting that the recreation area and the playground are located on the ( stylobate over the parking and carriageway of the ) facility. This will make it possible to use a huge area for a comfortable and safe holiday on a dedicated site, and will also allow to allocate additional parking spaces under the stylobat.
16-storey residential complex is located in Yunusabad district.
The residential comfort complex of the class consists of 12 houses.
Now there are 3 houses for sale that will be ready next year.
Complete delivery of LCD in 2025.
There is an installment plan for 24 months.
There will be 1,500 apartments and 1,000 parking spaces in the LCD.
Area 5 hectares.
Each entrance will have 4 apartments and 2 elevators.
Minimum down payment 30%
Very developed infrastructure:
Playgrounds, sports zones, 24/7 round-the-clock video surveillance, a closed area.
One of the leading and fast-growing development companies with 19 years of experience in the market. The company focuses on creating unique residential complexes that are innovative, smart and high quality. Our main focus is not only on quality construction and the development of social infrastructure, but also on punctual move-in and after-sales service.