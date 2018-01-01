Residential Complex « PARKENT AVENUE » combines the reliability of structures and the aesthetics of architecture without frills. Planning solutions and ergonomics of spaces are dictated by modern trends in urban life! 10-storey house with 4 entrances as well as a house with 1 entrance. From the 1st to the 10th floor there are living quarters ( apartments ).
Parking spaces 200 of them are underground 150 places and aboveground 50 places.
450 apartments of them 400 apartments with balconies. Apartment with terraces 4
The company “ VEK BUILDING ” presents to your attention a new, unique premium residential complex “ QORASUV PLAZA ”. The author's architecture is reflected in the original masonry made of natural stones in combination with panoramic glazing, which offers views of the city and mountains. The building is divided into several types of zones: a business business zone, which is the first 4 floors of non-residential space. - residential area – modern 1,3,4-room apartments for a comfortable life. -a unique open area on the roof of the 4th floor, where playgrounds and green gardens will be located. The closed protected area of the complex will ensure the safety of 24 \ 7 for you and your loved ones. -Protected area.
One of the leading and fast-growing development companies with 19 years of experience in the market. The company focuses on creating unique residential complexes that are innovative, smart and high quality. Our main focus is not only on quality construction and the development of social infrastructure, but also on punctual move-in and after-sales service.