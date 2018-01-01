Residential complex “ Orzu Saroyi ” premium new building is a 13-story building located in the eponymous district of Tashkent with a total area of 0.45 g. Each apartment will have beautiful balconies that will be decorated with forged rails. The building also has a high degree of earthquake resistance. This complex has the opportunity to buy apartments in Tashkent, having from 1 to 4 rooms. Housing area from 46 to 94.2 square meters. meters. The apartments have windows and doors, engineering communications, partitions from a gas unit, floor screeding are also carried out. The above residential complex is located in the Mirabad district, on 7 Savr Street. In the courtyard of new buildings there are parking areas and playgrounds for children. For safe living of residents around the perimeter of the complex, round-the-clock video surveillance will be conducted. And there will be silent elevators in the porches. Decorative flowers and trees will be planted on the territory of the new building. Gazebos will also be installed for a pleasant pastime of residents in the yard.
