Khanabad, Uzbekistan

from € 35,412

Completion date: 2025

Experience the best of a comfortable life with Ness City! The modern 16-story building from New Tower City is conveniently located in the Sergeli district, with easy access to the city infrastructure. The residential complex covers an area of 21,000 square meters, it has two 16-story buildings with unique architecture and a beautiful courtyard with a garden. Here you have the opportunity to live in peace, away from the city noise. Infrastructure The residential complex is located close to schools, shops, mosques and the grocery market. In addition, the first floors of the buildings will be allocated to consumer services. The courtyard is equipped with a children's and sports ground, it is decorated with trees, lawns and flower beds. The playground is equipped as a whole amusement park. It harmoniously fits into the landscape and is aimed at the safe and healthy leisure of children. For safe living of residents, video surveillance cameras and intercoms are installed. There is also a spacious and practical parking zone. Noiseless and high-speed elevators are installed in the entrances. Apartments in a new building in the Sergeli district The residential complex offers apartments and penthouses with a large selection of layouts. Ready-made repairs, balconies and attics, autonomous heating system – are one of the many advantages of these apartments. They will also install a new generation of durable aluminum profiles. They protect drafts and do not pass street dust. Take a chance and buy an apartment with interest-free installment for 36 months. In addition, discounts of up to 15% are provided depending on the size of the prepayment.