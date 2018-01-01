ООО « MAROQAND STROY »
г. Самарканд
Company Type
Developer
Company's year of foundation
2018
Languages
Русский
About the developer
LLC « MAROQAND STROY » – construction organization. The main specialization is construction and decoration. 10 years of work in Uzbekistan have allowed the creation of an extensive network of partners and suppliers in the field of design and landscaping. Elite Residential complexes are Maroqand Stroy". We are building durable luxury modern brick houses.
