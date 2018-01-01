ООО « MAROQAND STROY »

  1. Realting.com
г. Самарканд
Write to us
Company Type
Developer
Company's year of foundation
2018
Languages
Русский
About the developer

LLC « MAROQAND STROY » – construction organization. The main specialization is construction and decoration. 10 years of work in Uzbekistan have allowed the creation of an extensive network of partners and suppliers in the field of design and landscaping.  Elite Residential complexes are Maroqand Stroy". We are building durable luxury modern brick houses.

Apartment building ZhK Golden City
Samarkand, Uzbekistan
Price on request
Developer « MAROQAND STROY »  Samarkand region Title: LCD Golden City  Price: Contractual  Apartments with area  from 41-43 sq.m 65-68 sq.m to 85-89 sq.m 105-110 sq.m  Type of payment: Mortgage 100% payment Deadline: Ready-made apartment ( Cadastre ) Finishing: finished Building Type: Brick Homes Number of floors: 10 floors  Number of elevators: 1 elevator in one entrance. Class: Premium Class Guarded courtyard Underground parking Description:  About the residential complex  The residential complex is located close to schools, shops, mosques and the grocery market. In addition, the first floors of the buildings will be allocated to consumer services. The courtyard is equipped with a children's and sports ground, it is decorated with trees, lawns and flower beds. The playground is equipped as a whole amusement park. It harmoniously fits into the landscape and is aimed at the safe and healthy leisure of children. For safe living of residents, video surveillance cameras and intercoms are installed. There is also a spacious and practical parking zone. Noiseless and high-speed elevators are installed in the entrances. Apartments in LCD « Golden City » The residential complex offers apartments with a large selection of layouts. Ready-made repairs, balconies and attics, autonomous heating system – are one of the many advantages of these apartments. They will also install strong new generation aluminum profiles. Underground parking is not a substitute part of the premium segment residential complex.  Location  Address: Samarkand, Abu Reihan Beruni St. Landmark: Turn, Tea Factory.
