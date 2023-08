Andijan, Uzbekistan

Price on request

Residential complex in the city center. This is the first project in Andijan Title: LCD OLD CITY Price: from 7 200 000 sum Type of payment: Installment and 100% payment Number of floors: 10-16 floor Apartments from 56.5 - up to 80.5 sq.m Closed territory Guarded courtyard Kindergarten Description: About the residential complex The new residential complex of the Business Class "OLD SITY" was built in the center of Andijan. Twelve-story buildings with a reliable foundation were erected using advanced technologies and high-quality materials. Entertainment in the residential complex On the territory of our complex there are special sites for young children of your family, because our kids should have fun and joyful free time. Housing Design "OLD CITY" The unique exterior of the buildings of the complex, which compares favorably with the surrounding view. The interior decoration of the entrances is in no way inferior in quality materials and the beauty of design. Architects tried very hard to plan everything to the smallest detail for future residents. To perform repairs in a new apartment, the developer can offer the services of experienced builders.