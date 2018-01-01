  1. Realting.com
  2. Developers
  3. ООО " CRYSTAL GOLD"

ООО " CRYSTAL GOLD"

TOSHKENT SHAHRI, OLMAZOR TUMANI, УНИВЕРСИТЕТМФЙ, ФАРОБИЙ КУЧАСИ, 352/2- УЙ
;
ООО " CRYSTAL GOLD"
Write to us
Write to us
Company Type
Company Type
Developer
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2013
Языки общения
Languages
Русский
New buildings
See all 1 new building
Apartment building ZhK Farabi Residence
Apartment building ZhK Farabi Residence
Ahmad Yasawi, Uzbekistan
Price on request
LCD Farabi Residence located in the diamond area. located on the territory of the complex parking area, playground, developed infrastructure with tz, gym, cafe, spacious apartments, a cozy courtyard and that’s it, what you need for a comfortable, quiet life
Our agents in Uzbekistan
Kurbanov Husan
Kurbanov Husan
Other developers
UPM

One of the leading and fast-growing development companies with 19 years of experience in the market. The company focuses on creating unique residential complexes that are innovative, smart and high quality. Our main focus is not only on quality construction and the development of social infrastructure, but also on punctual move-in and after-sales service.

 

Realting.com
Go