Mirzo Ulugbek district, Uzbekistan

from € 42,286

Completion date: 2025

Residential Complex « Chimgan Hills » This is more than 40,000 m2 of Residential and non-residential luxury real estate, which includes apartments and commercial premises of various layouts. Each of the 15 blocks of the residential complex has its own land and underground parking, which makes it easy to find a convenient parking space. We rent our LCD complex White box – is a clean finish. Buying apartments with White box finishes saves time and nerves of the owner, as rough work is the most complex and energy-consuming. The living and commercial premises of the Chimgan Hills residential complex are rented in the White box ( pre-cleaning ). Over 500 apartments and underground and aboveground parking FASAD AND EXTERNAL TYPE OF HOUSE: - inter-story floors monolithic sections and plate - the whole house consists of facing brick - combined facade: facade brick, fiber concrete products and alucobond - facade brick walls, railing on iron balconies in the style of high-tech, wet asphalt colors. - facade of the first floor of black granite The cost of the apartment includes: White box. - 2x circuit boiler with installation - pre-purity finish - Interroom partitions of gas blocks - individual 3D design service - dilution of all communication systems ( storage, laying of cold water supply, laying hot water from the boiler, except for the dilution of heating ) -counters of communication systems Type of construction: Carcasno-Rigel. Gas block Ceiling height 3.2 m Elevators OSTEN GERMANIA