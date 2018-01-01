Residential Complex « Chimgan Hills » This is more than 40,000 m2 of Residential and non-residential luxury real estate, which includes apartments and commercial premises of various layouts. Each of the 15 blocks of the residential complex has its own land and underground parking, which makes it easy to find a convenient parking space.
We rent our LCD complex White box – is a clean finish. Buying apartments with White box finishes saves time and nerves of the owner, as rough work is the most complex and energy-consuming.
The living and commercial premises of the Chimgan Hills residential complex are rented in the White box ( pre-cleaning ).
Over 500 apartments and underground and aboveground parking
FASAD AND EXTERNAL TYPE OF HOUSE:
- inter-story floors monolithic sections and plate
- the whole house consists of facing brick
- combined facade: facade brick, fiber concrete products and alucobond
- facade brick walls, railing on iron balconies in the style of high-tech, wet asphalt colors.
- facade of the first floor of black granite
The cost of the apartment includes: White box.
- 2x circuit boiler with installation
- pre-purity finish
- Interroom partitions of gas blocks
- individual 3D design service
- dilution of all communication systems ( storage, laying of cold water supply, laying hot water from the boiler, except for the dilution of heating )
-counters of communication systems
Type of construction: Carcasno-Rigel.
Gas block
Ceiling height 3.2 m
Elevators OSTEN GERMANIA
One of the leading and fast-growing development companies with 19 years of experience in the market. The company focuses on creating unique residential complexes that are innovative, smart and high quality. Our main focus is not only on quality construction and the development of social infrastructure, but also on punctual move-in and after-sales service.