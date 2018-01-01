Sabzavot, Uzbekistan

from € 26,337

Completion date: 2026

The Elysium residential complex with unique architecture is located in the center of the business city of Yunusobod Business City on an area of 45 hectares. One of the main features of Elysium is a comfortable and safe infrastructure that combines a beautiful landscape, modern architecture and the highest quality materials. The complex consists of 9 blocks with a height of 12 floors and includes 533 business-class apartments designed to meet the needs of tenants and distinguished by modern architecture and exclusive design. The height of the ceilings in the apartments is 3.3 meters, and the repair and finishing work is completely finished. Elysium also has a rich infrastructure, including restaurants, shopping centers, a fitness center, a supermarket, a medical center, an office, a terrace, barbecue areas and childcare facilities such as a kindergarten and a private elementary school, as well as a 2-storey indoor playground. In addition, the complex has 2-storey underground parking, car wash, free charging stations for electric vehicles and round-the-clock digital video surveillance cameras to ensure security. Elysium is an ideal place for those who value their time and the comfort of living in a place with excellent infrastructure and modern technology. Elysium — for those who value time