Tashkent, Uzbekistan

from € 59,076

Chashma residence — is a unique and peculiar project located on 4000 m ², which is designed for a comfortable stay and pastime, without commercial floors. The house is surrounded on both sides by a river, which guarantees a beautiful view from a window or balcony. And a closed platform and being away from the road make your quiet vacation enjoyable and safe. In general, if you are a fan of appreciating your time and pleasantly spending leisure time, then Chashma residence – is what you need. Infrastructure: Within walking distance from the complex are all the necessary grocery and household shops, educational and medical institutions, as well as many public places for a pleasant stay with families and friends. Not far from the complex are River Park, Victory Park and Rivera shopping center. For lovers of hiking around the house there are walking roads along the river and a park that is within walking distance. Chashma residence — inspiration in every corner of your home! Prices for apartments in the Chashma residence residential complex: 1,2,3 and 4-room apartments with several layout options are available for purchase. Depending on the floor, square and number of rooms, the price may vary. For the convenience of customers, there is also a 12-month interest-free installment system with an initial contribution of 30%. Minimum price at 30% payment — 7 500 000 sum / m ², maximum — 12 500 000 sum / m ² Minimum price at 100% payment — 6 750 000 sum / m ², maximum — 11 250 000 sum / m ²