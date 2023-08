Xonabod, Uzbekistan

from € 46,655

Completion date: 2024

The residential complex « Mingchinor » offers a unique opportunity to combine life and business, being in close proximity to shopping centers. A variety of squares and projects in the shopping complex allows each entrepreneur to find a suitable place for the development of his business. And for residents of the residential complex « Mingchinor » it is a great opportunity to spend their free time enjoying a wide selection of shops, delicious pastries and aromatic coffee without going beyond it. Everything you need will always be at hand, which will save time and comfortably spend leisure time in your new home. Our basic concept is based on the harmony of nature and modern urban amenities. This is a great choice for those who value housing that meets high standards of convenience, as well as good service and multifunctionality of the premises necessary for residents of the city.