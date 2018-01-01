Tashkent, Uzbekistan

from € 41,728

Completion date: 2024

Club City « Imperial Club City » — is a status residential complex with a unique design and inspiring atmosphere located in the city center. The residence is within walking distance of the metro station « Minor » ( Unusabad line ) and « Hamid Alimjan » ( Chilanzar line ) ( 5 minutes walk ). Direct proximity to such central streets as Osiyo, Abdullah Kadyri, with the prospectuses of Mustakillik and Amir Temur will allow residents to quickly get to their place of work or study. COMPLEX INFRASTRUCTURE 2-level underground parking with a room for drivers. Cycling and parking at the entrances. A unique landscape with green spaces and art objects. Stylish shady arbors, multi-level lounge areas with microclimate. Fountains. Barbecue area and teahouse Lightened Walking Paths Diversified playgrounds. Workshop and board games, a place for gadgets with FREE WI-FI and recharging. Open cinema. A restaurant with an atrium inside the territory without access by unauthorized persons. Vorkout and rubberized treadmills around the perimeter of the courtyard. Universal stadium for team games. Sports complex with pool, hammam and fitness room. Medical center. Namazhan and the bath room. Interactive children's play. Business area with meeting rooms and event room. Places for walking pets Brand shops, restaurants, coffee houses, household services, clinics around the perimeter. Club city – is a unique architectural concept that provides for the creation of residential spaces with its own developed infrastructure, which includes – courtyards, and closed sports and recreational spaces for apartment owners.