Murad Buildings
Uzbekistan, Mirobod district, Oybek street, Avalon bussiness
Company Type
Developer
Company's year of foundation
2003
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Français, Italiano
Website
We are on social networks
About the developer
One of the leading and rapidly growing real estate development companies with 19 years of experience in the market. The company focuses on creating unique residential complexes distinguished by their innovation, smart approach and high quality.
Murad Buildings - is also an example of social business, charity, providing support to the young generation and most importantly it demonstrates its potential on creative, social and educational projects which are considered to be an integral part of the company's activities.
