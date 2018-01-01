  1. Realting.com
Murad Buildings

Uzbekistan, Mirobod district, Oybek street, Avalon bussiness
Murad Buildings
Company Type
Developer
Company's year of foundation
2003
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Français, Italiano
Website
www.mbc.uz
About the developer

One of the leading and rapidly growing real estate development companies with 19 years of experience in the market. The company focuses on creating unique residential complexes distinguished by their innovation, smart approach and high quality.

Murad Buildings - is also an example of social business, charity, providing support to the young generation and most importantly it demonstrates its potential on creative, social and educational projects which are considered to be an integral part of the company's activities.

Residential complex Regnum Plaza
Tashkent, Uzbekistan
Completion date: 2026
Murad Buildings
Full property description. The new project boldly defies time and will surely take its rightful place in the hearts of people who value a high level in everything. The owners of apartments in Regnum Plaza have a refined taste, appreciate and love themselves and their loved ones, and also wisely invest their money in very reliable and highly profitable real estate, which will only grow in value over time. The Murad Buildings team always carefully approaches the development of each of its projects. The Regnum Plaza project was no exception, which is designed to anticipate desires, surprise discerning consumers of luxury real estate, and give each family member more than the unspoken rules of business class suggest.
Residential complex Soy bo`yi
Tashkent district, Uzbekistan
Completion date: 2025
Murad Buildings
History  Murad Buildings began as a general works contractor in 2003. Over the years, the group has undertaken many challenging projects and accumulated skills. know-how and experiences in design and build solutions, project management services, building trades and related engineering works Today,  Murad Buildings on the role of main contractor for small to medium size projects and performs project management services to coordinates specialist trades for industrial/commercial projects. We also provide design inputs and engineering solutions as value-add services to our clients Our objective is to provide our clients with an "I am assated" experience when we are chosen to execute their projects. Our emphasis on clear communication and follow-through procedures ensures that client's objectives are top priority in the planning and execution of all our processes Our project management and execution philosophy is ⚫️ create detail schedule and resources plan to meet client's project objective ⚫️ communicate clearly with all project stakeholders ⚫️ track project progress and fine-tune deviations. supervise dosely on quality of work done. ⚫️ complete and commission the project on time
Ogabek Precoda
