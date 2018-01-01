Tashkent, Uzbekistan

Price on request

Modera Towers is a multifunctional complex combining residential real estate, a business center, commercial areas and everything you need for the comfortable life of its residents. The complex is located on one of the busiest streets of the capital, near the Druzhba park and many other iconic locations. The complex is located on one of the busy streets of Tashkent, at the intersection of Shota Rustaveli Street and Ivleva Street, the Grand Mir Hotel landmark. Our multifunctional complex includes two 24-story towers, a commercial area on the 1st floor, a business center with office space from the 2nd to 4th floors and residential apartments from 25 square meters, starting from the 6th floor. On 5 and 6 floors at an altitude of 30 meters there will be a courtyard, outdoor and indoor pools, a deck chair, spa, restaurants, a home office, a fitness area, and safe playgrounds. Underground 3-level parking will be located on minus 3 floors of our complex. • The facility is scheduled for 2023 for the fourth quarter. • Each tower will have its own autonomous boiler room with hot water. • The design of the building is made of reinforced concrete frame, the outer walls of the ventilated facade consists of a gas unit, a insulation, a hydro-wind of protective membrane, and a porcelain plate. European-quality entrance door and panoramic glazing 2.5 m high. • real estate pricing is formed from 3 factors :