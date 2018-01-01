Construction company MMT Tunc Group – is a reliable developer with a large
experience of work using high-quality materials in construction
famous brands, in the real estate market 25 years.
Customers get with us
professional support
deals and competent assistance for
each
stage from the selection of the ideal object
before registration of real estate in
property, after-sales
service, conclusion of contracts between
our clients with companies,
providing utilities,
assistance in the selection of equipment and furniture,
legal support, assistance
when applying for citizenship,
insurance, cleaning services and
much more.